Dubai: The Dubai Police, through their privilege card for employees ‘Esaad’, have recently sponsored the treatment of a 4-year-old boy with sensory, behavioural and cognitive challenges.
The humanitarian initiative was made in collaboration with Hope Abilitation Medical Centre, where the boy was enrolled in Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA) and occupational therapy programmes.
Mona Al Amri, Head of the Esaad Card Committee, said “the initiative falls within Esaad’s strategic objectives of spreading happiness among members of the society, as well as attending to similar cases that require humanitarian, educational or health intervention.
“The medical condition of the 4-year-old called for a therapeutic treatment. However, due to the boy’s condition and needs, his family could not afford to enrol him in these necessary programmes. We will maintain regular follow-up to his case and extend a helping hand whenever necessary,” she added.
According to Dubai Police, the boy’s father, Yousef Ibrahim, extended his family’s deep appreciation to the Essad Card Committee and the Hope AMC for their generous support. He is confident his son’s condition will soon improve.