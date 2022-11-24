Dubai: Dubai Police recorded an average response time of 2.34 minutes to extreme emergencies in 2021, while their emergency number (999) received over 5.3 million calls during the same period.
These statistics were revealed during the Operations Department annual inspection conducted by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, in the presence of Major General Ali Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Major General Dr Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, Director of the Dubai Police Council of Police Stations Directors; Brigadier Turki Abdurrahman Bin Faris, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations; Dr Brigadier Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Khalid bin Suleiman, Acting Deputy Director of the Regulatory Office; Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station; and a number of senior officers and employees.
Officials of the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre revealed that in 2021, the emergency hotline received 5,384,317 calls, 99.6 per cent of which were answered within 10 seconds, compared to 99 per cent in the year before.
Moreover, the average time for Dubai Police patrols to reach emergency scenes was only 2.34 minutes, and the targeted response time was six minutes.
901 for non-emergencies
Al Mansouri also reviewed the statistics of the 901 Call Centre, which handled 675,287 calls last year compared to 701,569 calls in the year before.
He was also briefed on the force’s latest AI-enabled projects, including the AI-Operations Room, which integrates artificial intelligence technologies into various operations. He reviewed the RASD programme- a smartphone application officers can use to scan vehicles and see if they are wanted, and a project to upgrade CCTV security cameras across the emirate.
At the end of the meeting, Al Mansouri called upon staff members to fulfil their job requirements promptly and accurately.