Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Human Rights, recently resolved a family dispute, offering guidance and support to help a couple reconcile while considering the best interests of their children.

Major Rashid Nasser Al Ali, Head of the Child Protection Section, stated that the wife had approached the UAE Embassy in a European country, claiming that her husband had booked a one-way ticket for her and their children to visit her relatives for a vacation.

“However, he subsequently refused to cover the children’s expenses and return tickets, prompting her to seek assistance from the embassy to resolve the situation for her family,” he added.

Maj. Al Ali said, “While on vacation with her family, the European woman filed a complaint with the UAE Embassy, through the relevant authorities, claiming that her husband had not covered her and their children’s living expenses. One child is two years old, and the other is five months old.

"She also reported that he was unwilling to pay for or book their return tickets to the UAE. After the embassy contacted the relevant authorities, including Dubai Police, the police promptly reached out to the father to clarify his position regarding the complaint and to seek amicable solutions, prioritising the well-being of the children.”

“By providing advice and guidance and clarifying the UAE law Wadeema’s provisions, the father took steps to send financial support and book return tickets for his family. We closely monitored the situation until we confirmed that all requirements were met and that they returned safely to the country. Additionally, we enrolled them in the ‘Safe Child’ programme to ensure a secure environment that fosters stability for the two children,” Maj Al Ali continued.

He highlighted that the Child Protection Section is committed to receiving and following up on all complaints and cases, whether they are submitted inside or outside the country through official channels.

Maj. Al Ali noted that Dubai Police is eager to strengthen partnerships with a cohesive and integrated approach that prioritises children’s interests and protects their rights.

“Furthermore, there is ongoing awareness of children’s rights under Wadeema, along with active monitoring of all reports concerning children and prompt action to safeguard their rights as guaranteed by law,” he added.