Dubai: Dubai Police received more than 80,000 calls in the first five days of Ramadan, according to a senior official.
Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, revealed that from March 23 to 27, the force received 74,393 emergency calls to the hotline number (999) and 5,793 non-emergency calls to the Call Centre (901).
In addition to phone calls, the call centre received 2,331 messages via e-mail and 2,211 through the live chat service on the Dubai Police website.
The public submitted various inquiries and suggestions, which were promptly and professionally addressed by the specialised team in the call centre.
Emergency, non-emergency calls
Col. Al Muhairi explained that calls received by the Command and Control Center were categorised based on their importance into emergency and non-emergency calls. They were then immediately forwarded to the appropriate authorities.
He emphasised Dubai Police’s commitment to reducing response time by utilizing the latest technology, as they are the first responders in maintaining security and safety in society.
999 vs 901: The difference
Col. Al Muhairi urged the public to call 999 only in emergencies and to use the 901 number for non-emergency cases or inquiries about services provided by Dubai Police.
He stressed the significance and sensitivity of the Command and Control Centre’s work as the first responder to emergency communications and reiterated the importance of reserving the 999 number for emergencies only.