1. Dubai Police probe Indian expat woman’s death by electrocution

Keralite engineer, 35, got shock while taking shower at home during planned power cut

2. Want to be an entrepreneur? Try your hand at these tasks first

A lot of skillsets will need to be worked on, prior to and after launching the business

3. 28 visa-free countries Chinese expats in UAE can visit

Check out the documents you need and other requirements

4. Pakistani machine operator wins Dh75,000 in Emirates Draw

Machine operator won at the latest FASTS game of Emirates Draw

1. When Shahzada Dawood, wife survived horror 'plane plunge'

‘It’s then that I realised that my life had changed and would never be the same again’

