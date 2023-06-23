Documents you need to prepare in advance

Although the documents you need vary from country to country, here is a general list of documents you can refer to:

Valid Chinese passport. The validity should be above 6 months.

Return tickets, or tickets to go to a third country.

Hotel reservation.

Proof of sufficient amount of money covering at least your duration of stay.

Health insurance.

Passport sized photograph.

Filled-in application form.

Not all countries require all the above documents. For a detailed list of documents in each country, you can refer to the contact information given below.

Chinese citizens can enter Uzbekistan visa-free and stay for no more than 10 days. They must enter the country through Tashkent International Airport. Image Credit: Pexels

1. Uzbekistan – 10 day stay

As per China Consular Affairs’ website - cs.mfa.gov.cn, from March 1, 2021, Chinese citizens can enter Uzbekistan visa-free and stay for no more than 10 days. They must enter the country through Tashkent International Airport, hold a return flight or a ticket to a third country that is valid within 10 days, and ensure that their airline has submitted the visa-free entry requirements like passport information and flight information for arrival and departure to Tashkent International Airport in advance.

The visa-free period of stay is calculated from the date of entry, and you should show your return or onward ticket to the border control upon landing.

In case you want more information on the requirements, here is the contact of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Abu Dhabi:

Telephone: (+971) 2 448-82-15

Email: uzbekembassy@uzbekembassy.ae

The Foreign Ministry of Oman, on its website – fm.gov.om – states that China is part of the list of 103 countries and regions that are exempt from entry visas for stays of up to 14 days. Image Credit: Pexels

2. Oman – 14 day stay

The Foreign Ministry of Oman, on its website – fm.gov.om – states that China is part of the list of 103 countries and regions that are exempt from entry visas for stays of up to 14 days.

“The exemption is subject to certain requirements including a prior and confirmed hotel booking, health insurance, and a return ticket,” the website states.

If you need further information, this is the contact for the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Abu Dhabi:

Telephone: (+971) 2 446 3333

Email: abudhabi@fm.gov.om

Starting October 3, 2019, Chinese citizens can travel and stay in Northern Mariana Islands, which are a U.S. commonwealth in the Pacific Ocean, for up to 14 days. Image Credit: Shutterstock

3. Northern Mariana Islands (for example, Saipan Island) – 14 day stay

The Consulate General of China in Los Angeles states on their website, losangeles.china-consulate.gov.cn, that starting October 3, 2019, Chinese citizens can travel and stay in Northern Mariana Islands, which are a U.S. commonwealth in the Pacific Ocean, for up to 14 days. The Northern Mariana Islands, more simply known as The Marianas, consists of 14 islands in total, and are located in just north of Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

These are the contact numbers of the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and the United States Consulate Dubai, if you want to know more details:

The Embassy - (+971) 2 414 2200

The Consulate - (+971) 4 309 4000

Since May 2014, Chinese citizens can enter Dominica visa-free with valid passports, return tickets, hotel reservation receipts, some cash (enough for one to two weeks), or credit cards. Image Credit: Shutterstock

4. Dominica – 21 day stay

According to China Consular Affairs’ website, cs.mfa.gov.cn, “Since May 2014, Chinese citizens can enter Dominica visa-free with valid passports, return tickets, hotel reservation receipts, some cash (enough for one to two weeks), or credit cards.”

These are the contacts of Embassy of Dominica in the UAE, and Passport and Immigration Department of Government of Dominica, in case you want to ask more questions:

The Embassy - email: embassyuae@dominica.gov.dm, telephone: (+971) 2644 2163

The Passport and Immigration Department - telephone: (+767) 266 5159, email: cdpf@dominica.gov.dm

Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports can enter Barbados without a visa for purposes such as tourism, business cooperation, family visits and international transit. The length of stay should not exceed 30 days. Image Credit: Pexels

5. Barbados – 30 day stay

As per the Embassy of China in Barbados, Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports can enter the country without a visa for purposes such as tourism, business cooperation, family visits and international transit. The length of stay should not exceed 30 days. The following documents are required:

- Valid passport

- Valid return tickets, or tickets to a third country, where you can enter or reside.

For more information, you can contact the Barbados Immigration Department. Here is their contact:

Telephone: (+1) 246 535-4195

Email: immigration.department@barbados.gov.bb

Or, you can contact the Chinese embassy in Barbados:

Email: chinaemb_bb@mfa.gov.cn

Telephone: （+1）246 4356890

Bahamas’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs states on its website, mofa.gov.bs, that China is one of the countries that doesn’t need a visa to enter the country. Image Credit: Pexels

6. Bahamas – 30 day stay

Bahamas’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs states on its website, mofa.gov.bs, that China is one of the countries that doesn’t need a visa to enter the country.

As per the Chinese Consular Affairs’ website, passengers should fill in the entry registration card when entering the Bahamas. They also need to hold local hotel reservations and return air tickets, otherwise they may be refused entry.

Depending on your purpose of visit, the Bahamian immigration officers will grant you a stay ranging from seven to 30 days. You are advised to pay attention to the applicable period of stay when entering the country to avoid overstaying.

For more information, you can contact the Bahamas Immigration Department:

Telephone: (+1) 242 322 8504, (+1) 242 322 7530 5

Email: immigration@bahamas.gov.bs, nasimmigrationconsultation@bahamas.gov.bs

7. Belarus – 30 day stay

As per the website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, mfa.gov.by, China is on the list of countries where their citizens can visit Belarus visa-free.

It further states, a single stay in the Belarus should not exceed 30 days. The total length of stay in a calendar year should not exceed 90 days.

You must have valid medical insurance when entering Belarus. The claim amount must not be less than 10,000 euros (Dh 40,142). The insurance must cover the period of your stay.

You must have financial means - amount sufficient to cover your stay.

You can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the UAE for more details:

Telephone: (+971) 2 445 33 99

Email: dubai@mfa.gov.by

8. Fiji – 30 day stay

According to Fijian Immigration Department’s website, immigration.gov.fj, Chinese citizens are not required to obtain a Fiji visa when travelling to Fiji. However, the travellers will still need relevant permits depending on the nature of their travel.

For more details, you can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Fiji in the UAE:

Email: info@fijiemb.ae

Telephone: (+971) 26813002

Chinese citizens are not required to obtain a Fiji visa when travelling to Fiji. However, the travellers will still need relevant permits depending on the nature of their travel. Image Credit: Pexels

9. Grenada – 30 day stay

Chinese Embassy in Grenada, states on their website, gd.china-embassy.gov.cn, that Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports are exempted from visas when staying in Grenada for no more than 30 days.

You can contact Grenada Consulate in Dubai, or the Immigration Department of Grenada for more information:

Consulate in Dubai - telephone: (+971) 4 578 6562, email: consulate@grenadaconsulatedubai.com

Grenada Immigration - telephone: +1 (473) 440-2255, email: pmsec@pmo.gov.gd

10. Qatar – 30 day stay

Chinese citizens can enter Qatar visa-free for 30 days, as per Qatar Tourism Department’s website, visitqatar.com.

If you want to know more information on the visa-free requirements, you can contact them:

Telephone: (+974) 4406 9921

Whatsapp: (+974) 4419 6444

Holders of Chinese ordinary passport who are traveling to the Republic of Serbia do not need visas (up to 30 days), as per the website of the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Beijing, beijing.mfa.gov.rs. Image Credit: Pexels

11. Serbia – 30 day stay

Holders of Chinese ordinary passport who are traveling to the Republic of Serbia do not need visas (up to 30 days), as per the website of the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Beijing, beijing.mfa.gov.rs.

For more details, you can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Abu Dhabi, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia:

The embassy - telephone: (+971) 2 447 6 444, email: srb.emb.uae@mfa.rs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia - telephone: (+381-11) 3068-888, (+381-11) 3068-884, email: consul@mfa.rs

12. Seychelles – 30 day stay

Seychelles government states on their website, egov.sc, that visa is not required for entry into Seychelles regardless of nationality the person may hold.

However, a visitor’s permit is issued on arrival in Seychelles to a person who comes for the purpose of holiday, pleasure, business, visit friends or family and who

• is not a prohibited immigrant and is not the holder of a valid permit which entitles the holder to reside in Seychelles.

• holds a valid return or onward ticket for duration of visit;

• has confirmed accommodation;

• has sufficient funds for duration of the stay – a minimum of $150.00 (Dh551) or equivalent per day

Here are the contacts of the Embassy of Seychelles in Abu Dhabi and the Immigration and Civil Status Department of Seychelles, if you want to know more details:

The embassy - telephone: (+971) 2 491 7755

The Immigration & Civil Status Department of Seychelles - telephone: (+248) 4 293636 / 4293600

13. Suriname – 30 day stay

Effective May 1, 2021, Chinese citizens are exempt from visas if they enter, exit or transit via Suriname with valid passports, and stay for no more than 30 days from the date of entry, according to China Consular Affairs’ website.

If you have further questions on the visa-free requirements, you can contact VFS Global for more details. According to the Embassy of the Republic of Suriname in Beijing on its website, surinameembassy.cn, VFS Global is the only official and authorised partner for the Government of the Republic of Suriname’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to issue a Suriname e-visa or e-tourist Card.

Here is the contact of VFS in Dubai:

Email: ccrc@vfshelpline.com

As per the China Consular Affairs’ website, Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports are exempt from visas for a stay of no more than 30 days, when entering Tonga. Image Credit: Shutterstock

14. Tonga – 30 day stay

As per the China Consular Affairs’ website, Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports are exempt from visas for a stay of no more than 30 days, when entering Tonga.

However, you must hold a passport valid for more than six months.

It’s recommended to prepare the return ticket before entering the country for inspection.

For more information on your visa-free requirement, contact the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Tonga in Abu Dhabi:

Telephone: (+971) 2 558 6664

Or, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tonga:

Telephone: (+676) 26 970, or (+676) 26 969

15. Indonesia – 30 day stay

Residents of mainland China, who enter Indonesia from 29 international airports such as Jakarta, Bali and Medan, or from 88 seaports, and seven border checkpoints, can enjoy a visa-free policy, and stay for no more than 30 days. To enter the country, you should hold a passport valid for more than six months and a return ticket or a ticket to a third country within your stay.

For details on the airports, seaports and border checkpoints, you can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Abu Dhabi

Telephone: (+971) 2 445 4448

Email: Abudhabi.kbri@kemlu.go.id

16. Antigua and Barbuda – 30 day stay

The Department of Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda, states on its website, immigration.gov.ag, “Citizens of China are exempt from the visa requirements if their travel do not exceed 30 days.”

To know more details of the visa-free requirements, you can contact their Department of Immigration:

Telephone: (+1) 268 562 8755, or (+1) 268 562 1010

Email: immigrationHQ@ab.gov.ag

Since April 2014, Jamaica has implemented visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, as long as they have a round-trip air ticket, proof of accommodation in Jamaica (such as a hotel reservation), and sufficient travel expenses. Image Credit: Pexels

17. Jamaica – 30 day stay

As stated on the Embassy of China in Jamaica’s website, jm.china-embassy.gov.cn, since April 2014, Jamaica has implemented visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, as long as they have a round-trip air ticket, proof of accommodation in Jamaica (such as a hotel reservation), and sufficient travel expenses. They can stay for a limited time of 30 days.

Here are the contacts of Jamaica’s Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency and the Chinese embassy in Jamaica, in case you have any further questions:

Jamaica’s Passport Immigration & Citizenship Agency - telephone (+1) 876 754 7422, email: info@pica.gov.jm

The Chinese embassy in Jamaica - telephone: (+1) 876 9273871, email: chinaemb_jm@mfa.gov.cn

18. Mauritius – 60 day stay

According to the website of Passport and Immigration Office of Mauritius, passport.govmu.org, Chinese citizens can enter the country without any visa requirement.

China Consular Affairs’ website further states, “Chinese citizens holding valid Chinese passports, round-trip air tickets, accommodation booking and financial capacity proof, can enter, exit or transit via Mauritius for a stay of no more than 60 days, visa-free.”

For more information, you can call the General Consulate of Mauritius in Dubai:

Telephone: (+971) 4 342 9896

19. Samoa – 60 day stay

As per the website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Samoa, mfat.gov.ws/visas/, “All nationalities travelling to Samoa are not required to obtain an entry permit/visa for stays less than 60 days.”

The website adds that all visitors must:

• hold a passport valid for six months or more, at the time of entry into Samoa.

• have a return or onward ticket.

• have a copy of a bank statement.

• have no record of deportation from other countries.

• have no health problems that would pose a risk to Samoa.

You can contact them for more details:

Telephone: (+685) 211711.

Since May 29, 2018, Chinese citizens can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina visa-free with ordinary passports. Image Credit: Pexels

20. Bosnia and Herzegovina – 90 day stay

Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Beijing stated on their website, bhembassychina.com/cn, since May 29, 2018, Chinese citizens can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina visa-free with ordinary passports. The allowed length of stay is counted from the first day of entry, and within 180 days, they can enter and stay multiple times for a total of 90 days. If you plan to stay for more than 90 days, you will need to apply for a visa.

Here is the contact of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Abu Dhabi, if you have any further questions:

Telephone: (+971) 2 644 4164

Email: abhad@bhmc.ae

21. Ecuador – 90 day stay

As per China Consular Affairs’ website, “Chinese citizens who hold valid ordinary passports can enter, exit or transit via Ecuador visa-free for the purpose of tourism and related activities, or engage in other non-profit activities. The accumulative stay should be no more than 90 days within one year.”

You can contact the Ecuador Immigration Department, or the Chinese Embassy in Ecuador for more details:

Ecuador Immigration Department - telephone: (+593)-2 295-5666

The Chinese Embassy in Ecuador - telephone: (+593)-2-2433337

22. San Marino – 90 day stay

San Marino does not have an airport or a port, you must enter the country from Italy. So, you will need to have a Schengen visa for Italy first.

As per China Consular Affairs’ website, “Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports can enter San Marino without a visa and stay for three months.”

You can contact the tourism board of San Marino or the Chinese Embassy in San Marino for more details:

The tourism board of San Marino – email: info@visitsanmarino.com, telephone: +378 (0549) 882914

The Chinese Embassy in San Marino - telephone: (+39)-06-96524200

“Citizens of China with all types of passports are not required to hold a visa when travelling to Armenia, for a maximum stay of 90 days in any 180-day period. Image Credit: Pexels

23. Armenia – 90 day stay

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia states on its website, mfa.am/en, “Citizens of China with all types of passports are not required to hold a visa when travelling to Armenia, for a maximum stay of 90 days in any 180-day period. The passport needs to be valid during the whole period of stay.”

Here is the contact of the Embassy of Armenia to UAE in Abu Dhabi, if you have any further questions:

Telephone: (+971) 2 4444196, or (+971) 2 4444128

24. Albania – 90 day stay

Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports who go to Albania for visits, tourism, medical treatment, scientific research, culture, sports, business and other activities, can stay in Albania for no more than 90 days per 180 days, visa-free.

People who plan to go to Albania need to bring the following documents to enter the country:

• An ordinary passport valid for no less than three months.

• An invitation letter issued by a guarantor or inviter in Albania. People who do not live in a hotel must present this.

• Round-trip airplane tickets.

• Proof of accommodation.

• Proof of funds: 50 euros (Dh202) per day for adults and 25 euros (Dh101) per day for minors, or a credit card with a credit limit meeting these requirements.

For more information, you can contact the Embassy of Albania in Abu Dhabi, or the Embassy of Albania in China:

The Embassy of Albania in Abu Dhabi - telephone: (+971) 2 658 2505

The Embassy of Albania in China – telephone: (+86) 10 65321120, email: embassy.beijing@mfa.gov.al

25. Morocco – 90 day stay

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, consulat.ma, China is on the list of countries whose citizens are exempted from entry visa into Morocco.

China Consular Affairs states on its website, “Chinese citizens can enter Morocco visa-free with a passport, and the maximum period of stay should not exceed 90 days.”

For more details on the policy, you can contact the Embassy of Morocco in Abu Dhabi or the General Consulate of Morocco in Dubai:

The embassy - telephone: (+971) 2 443 3973

The consulate - telephone: 800 0320301

26. Haiti – 90 day stay

As per the China Consular Affairs’ website, “Chinese citizens can enter Haiti without a visa and stay for no more than 90 days. They need to hold a return ticket and the passport must be valid for more than half a year.

“Before entering Haiti, Chinese citizens should get in touch with their contacts in Haiti in advance, and ask their contacts to go to the airport to meet them in advance to avoid trouble.”

The website posted the contact information of the Office of Commercial Development of China in Haiti: (+509) 37132489 or (+509) 48203889.

Alternatively, you can call the Immigration office in Haiti for more details:

Telephone: (+509) 22 45 6336

27. St. Kitts and Nevis – 90 day stay

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis states on its website, foreign.gov.kn, that China is among the countries, whose citizens do not require visas to enter the country.

As per China Consular Affairs’ website, “Chinese citizens can visit St. Kitts and Nevis visa-free, for tourism and business purposes, and stay for no more than 90 days. When entering the country, you need to fill in the immigration or customs registration card.”

Here is the contact of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, in case you have further questions:

Telephone: (+1) 869-467-1161

Email: foreignaffairs@mofa.gov.kn

28. Turks and Caicos Islands (British Overseas Territory)

The Ministry of Immigration and Border Services of Turks and Caicos Islands states on its website, gov.tc/bordercontrol/visa, China is among the countries where its citizens do not need a visa to enter the country.

For information on how many days you can stay there visa-free, you can call or email them:

Telephone: (+1) 649 9462801, for extension 40709

Email: infobordercontrol@gov.tc