Dubai: Dubai Police has invited residents to join its Guinness World Record attempt to create the longest flag on Wednesday, November 27.

The event marking the upcoming UAE National Day will also be an attempt to set a record in most nationalities carrying a flag.

Thousands of people of various nationalities are expected to join Emiratis in carrying the longest flag of the UAE to express the love and loyalty towards the country.

The officers and approvers from Guinness Book of World Records will assess the walk and on successful completion will announce the awarding of the record.

A joint venture of Dubai Police and Health Hub Al Futtaim, the event will take place at Dubai Police Academy from 6am. Those interested can register at www.uaeguinnessawards.com