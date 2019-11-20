Airshow purchase will be used for rescues, patient transport and traffic control

Dubai: Dubai Police added the new Augusta Westland 139 helicopter to its fleet at Dubai Airshow.

Manufactured by Italian-firm Leonardo Helicopters, the AW139 will be utilised in rescues, critical care transport and traffic control.

The helicopter was added to the fleet under the directions of Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, thanked Shaikh Mohammad for his limitless support that reflects the care he attaches to the force and its role in enhancing safety in the emirate and providing security services for all citizen and residents.

Major General Pilot Ahmad Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, said that Dubai Police Force has always sought to support all security sectors by providing the latest technologies to make Dubai the safest city in the world.

“The AW139 is one of the most modern and efficient helicopters in the world,” said Bin Thani. “It is engineered to the highest safety standards and considered as one of the fastest helicopters in the world.”