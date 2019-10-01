Car owner had left the engine running while he dropped his son to school

Dubai:

Two policemen were honoured by the Dubai Police chief for arresting a car thief within an hour of his stealing a car whose owner had left the engine running while he dropped his son to school.

Major General Abdullah Lhalifa Al Merri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, praised the role of the two policemen in ensuring safety and security.

First Corporal Khalid Ibrahim Al Mazemi and Abdul Raheem Hussainm were on duty in Al Qusais when they were alerted about the car theft in the area.

Brigadier Yousef Al Adedi, director of Al Qusais Police Station, said that a Toyota vehicle was stolen when the driver left the car open with its engine running.

“We alerted all police patrols in the area. Within one hour, the two policemen identified the car and arrested the thief who was a Gulf national,” he said.

The two policemen thanked Maj Gen Al Merri for the gesture, describing it as a medal of honour.

Dubai Police have advised motorists not to leave their cars with the engine running as it could lead to a car theft.

“Motorists could be the target of car thieves if they leave their cars unattended with the engine running,” Brig Al Adedi said.

He said some drivers leave their cars with the engine running in front of shopping centres, markets, grocery shops and in front of their homes.

How to prevent car thefts and break-ins

Never leave the vehicle while the engine on, even for a few minutes

Do not leave the car doors unlocked

Avoid parking in remote places or sandy areas for long periods

Never leave valuables in the car

Always park your car in well-lit and safe places that are monitored by CCTV cameras

Invest in a car alarm