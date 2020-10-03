Dubai: Police in the emirate fined a pilot Dh10,000 after he hosted a private party aboard a yacht in Dubai. The party, Dubai Police said on Twitter, violated previously announced COVID-19 guidelines and rules. There were also as many as 25 guests at the party, police added, who violated rules of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Dubai Police said on twitter that video clips of the party were also published on social media platforms. Police reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the local authorities. Police called upon the public to report COVID-19 violators through various online channels available on the police app.
UAE’s authorities have urged people to avoid family and social events, and limit them to a maximum of five people, and even in those gatherings people have been asked to ensure social distance and wear masks.
Earlier this month, an Arab artist in the UAE was fined for organising birthday parties at two restaurants in violation of the rules in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Based on the fines announced by the UAE’s Attorney General, anyone found organising social gatherings at home will be find Dh10,000 and each attendee fined Dh5,000.