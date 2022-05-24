Dubai: Dubai Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) recently organised a ‘Tourism Security Awareness Forum’ to educate the hospitality industry in the emirate on smart police services, security procedures and public safety measures.
The forum was organised under the guidance of Dubai Police’s Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and upon the directives of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of CID at Dubai Police.
Col Al Jallaf, director of the Tourist Police Department, pointed out that the forum contained lectures on various services provided by the Dubai Police and Dubai Economy and Tourism Department. These were related to cybercrimes, cases of drug abuse and issues related to it, SPS services, recurring reports, and 901 services.
The event aimed to raise awareness among workers in the hospitality sector enhance communication and exchange experiences between different entities and departments in Dubai.