With precautionary measures, life will be back to normal, Dubai Police Chief said

Dubai: Dubai Police has formed points at labour camps to raise coronavirus awareness among them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander in Chief at Dubai Police said they are working with labour committees and concerned authorities to protect labourers from COVID-19 infection by guiding them through best practices and supplied them with sanitisers and masks.

“We have formed police points to raise awareness amongst labourers. We have looked at the number of passengers on buses and raised efforts on social distancing and sanitising,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.

Restrictions on movement

He added that the police is monitoring violators moving around restrictions in Dubai during the sterilisation programme by using latest technology, including artificial intelligence.

“We have tried as much as possible to harness technology to monitor the restriction of movement. We have used radars, AI and the police eye platform as part of the coronavirus response. A lot of people are following the orders and staying at their homes,” he added.

“Dubai Police has posted pictures of violators who are not appreciating efforts of controlling the spread. All reckless residents will be held accountable.”

Lt Gen Al Merri, said that Naif area is one of the most densely populated areas in Dubai, but police have taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The situation in Naif area is stable now after we conducted precautionary measures in the area. We focused to clean and clear the area of infection. We tried to be close to the people and educate them accordingly, as people in Dubai come from different cultures,” he said.

Maj Gen Al Merri, said that COVID-19 is a global situation and he believed that implementing precautionary measures like staying home and enforcing safe distance will help the return to normal life in the near future.

“We hope physical distancing [social distance] will reduce number of cases and if God wills, life will be back to normal soon,” he said.

Leaving the UAE for expats, visitors

Dubai police is coordinating with embassies and consulates in the UAE for a mechanism to evacuate their nationals.