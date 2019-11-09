Dubai Police app Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police yesterday launched a new online service to help the public, especially parents, report security issues related to schools.

The new online feature “School Security Reports”, which is now available on the Dubai Police Smart App, under the Police Eye category, will help parents report any security case related to schools to Dubai Police where they can attach photos, video clips and audio recordings along with the report.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station and Head of Schools Security Initiative, stressed that Dubai Police is very keen to provide a safe learning environment for students and their families. He said no efforts will be spared to upgrade the education system, and stimulate students to think and innovate and be part of the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

Those who want to use the service should open Dubai Police App, go to the Police Eye category, choose the type of report, identify the location on the map and fill out required information and then submit the report. Photos, video clips, audio recordings can also be attached and sent along with the report, Al Malik added.