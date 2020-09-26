190116 dubai rents
Rents in top neighbourhoods such as Dubai Marina remain under pressure. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Dubai: Whether it be for existing rental contracts or new ones, it is always beneficial to know the rent range in specific areas. Dubai's Land Department has a Rental Index for this purpose. The Index essentially helps you find out if your rent increase is legal on existing rental contracts, and also could help negotiate rents in a new area.

However, these ranges are not legal limits for new contracts. For those, rent can fall outside the limits. The index only controls rental increase year on year. So if you pay much higher than the specified range for the area, the index can help you notify your landlord that no rental increase can be made in case of rental renewal.

See more

We have listed 20 areas in Dubai and their rental brackets as defined by Dubai's Land Department. You can find your area's index for studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, villas using the Dubai REST app which is developed by the Land department.

Ranging from Dh32,000 to Dh88,000 this is how much you might pay for a one-bedroom apartment in these areas:

Abu Hail: Dh33,000 to Dh41,000

Al Karama: Dh52,000 to Dh64,000

Al Garhoud: Dh54,000 to Dh66,000

Al Barsha: Dh54,000 to Dh66,000

Al Khail Gate: Dh41,000 to Dh51,000

Al Qusais: Dh32,000 to Dh39,000

Dubai rents
These ranges are based on Dubai Land Department;s rental indices as on September 26 Image Credit: Gulf News

Al Safa: Dh67,000 to Dh81,000

Al Wasl: Dh59,000 to Dh72,000

Business Bay: Dh67,000 to Dh81,000

Dubai Investment Park: Dh41,000 to Dh51,000

Dubai Silicon Oasis: Dh45,000 to Dh55,000

Dubai Sports City: Dh47,000 to Dh57,000

Greens: Dh66,000 to Dh88,000

IMPZ: Dh40,000 to Dh48,000

International city: Dh34,000 to Dh42,000

Jumeirah Lake Towers: Dh62,000 to Dh76,000

Dubai rents
These rent ranges are based on rental indices by Dubai Land department as on September 26 Image Credit: Gulf News

Mirdif: Dh53,000 to Dh65,000

Oud Metha: Dh58,000 to Dh70,000

Remraam: Dh46,000 to Dh56,000

Satwa: Dh45,000 to Dh55,000