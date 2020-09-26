Dubai: Whether it be for existing rental contracts or new ones, it is always beneficial to know the rent range in specific areas. Dubai's Land Department has a Rental Index for this purpose. The Index essentially helps you find out if your rent increase is legal on existing rental contracts, and also could help negotiate rents in a new area.
However, these ranges are not legal limits for new contracts. For those, rent can fall outside the limits. The index only controls rental increase year on year. So if you pay much higher than the specified range for the area, the index can help you notify your landlord that no rental increase can be made in case of rental renewal.
We have listed 20 areas in Dubai and their rental brackets as defined by Dubai's Land Department. You can find your area's index for studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, villas using the Dubai REST app which is developed by the Land department.
Ranging from Dh32,000 to Dh88,000 this is how much you might pay for a one-bedroom apartment in these areas:
Abu Hail: Dh33,000 to Dh41,000
Al Karama: Dh52,000 to Dh64,000
Al Garhoud: Dh54,000 to Dh66,000
Al Barsha: Dh54,000 to Dh66,000
Al Khail Gate: Dh41,000 to Dh51,000
Al Qusais: Dh32,000 to Dh39,000
Al Safa: Dh67,000 to Dh81,000
Al Wasl: Dh59,000 to Dh72,000
Business Bay: Dh67,000 to Dh81,000
Dubai Investment Park: Dh41,000 to Dh51,000
Dubai Silicon Oasis: Dh45,000 to Dh55,000
Dubai Sports City: Dh47,000 to Dh57,000
Greens: Dh66,000 to Dh88,000
IMPZ: Dh40,000 to Dh48,000
International city: Dh34,000 to Dh42,000
Jumeirah Lake Towers: Dh62,000 to Dh76,000
Mirdif: Dh53,000 to Dh65,000
Oud Metha: Dh58,000 to Dh70,000
Remraam: Dh46,000 to Dh56,000
Satwa: Dh45,000 to Dh55,000