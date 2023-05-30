Dubai: A new British curriculum school will open in Dubai’s Oud Metha area in September. Glendale International School belongs to Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF).
The school, offering National Curriculum for England from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13, will accept students from the age of three to 11 years. Sprawling over 20,000 square metres, the new premises has a capacity to accommodate 3,000 students.
“I am thrilled to be part of this school. The school will be an integral part of the landscape where students will learn leadership qualities and life skills,” said Jasmit Kang, the school’s founding principal.
Glendale will be technology-focused, with an “Apple Powered ecosystem”.
Atul Temurnikar, GSF Chairman, said: “With Glendale International School, our aim is to nurture young students with a creativity-inspired curriculum, through experiential learning habitats and a balanced educational approach. The school is a perfect fit in Dubai’s educational ecosystem.”
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority regulates private schools in the emirate. A total of 199 Dubai private schools were inspected during the current 2022-23 academic year. According to data released in April, 77 per cent of students attend schools rated ‘Good’ or better. Six schools were inspected for the first time this year, and 25 schools improved their rating since the last full inspection cycle.