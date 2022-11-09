Dubai: Dubai Municipality has opened the registration for the second season of the Farmers’ Souq initiative to provide a free social and investment platform to encourage Emirati farmers by fostering confidence in local agriculture.
The new season, which will start on November 19 and last until March 11, 2023, is aimed at facilitating the Emirati farmers to gather at one place and assisting them in selling their local agricultural and organic products directly to consumers.
This season will take place at Palms Park, where over 50 kiosks will be provided for farmers to display their high-quality local farm products, along with other related commercial activities.
Registration procedure
Emirati farmers can register in the Farmers’ Souq through Dubai Municipality’s website by filling an application. The details to be provided include the farmer’s name, contact information, the farm’s location or registration number verified by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, scanned copies of their Emirates ID, and the trader’s license information for the projects’ owners and the products.
Following this, the list of farms will be given to the Food Permit Section at the Food Safety Department for registration.
All registered farmers will then be included in the initiative for free, through the Food Watch system which will issue rapid scan codes for each farm.