Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Thursday announced the opening hours of Dubai Abattoirs during Eid Al Adha holidays.

The civic body said it has adjusted the working hours of abattoirs for the convenience of customers seeking sacrificial services and to ensure efficiency in services.

Residents have been urged to seek the services of the Dubai Abattoirs for slaughtering services or get the sacrificed livestock meat ordered through approved mobile applications.

The opening hours of Dubai Abattoirs in four locations on the day of Arafah and first, second and third days of Eid Al Adha are given below.

Al Qusais

Day of ‘Arafah: From 7am to 6pm

First, second and third days of Eid: From 7.30am to 4pm

Al Quoz and Al Lisaili

Day of ‘Arafah: From 7am to 4pm

First, second and third days of Eid: From 7.30am to 4pm

Hatta

Day of ‘Arafah: From 7.30am to 7pm