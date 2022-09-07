Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has said that Dubai is reaping the fruits its journey of government excellence, with advanced services, rewarding economic returns and highly qualified national cadres, said.
Sheikh Mohammed on Wednesday posted on his Twitter account a video clip, commenting as saying: “We started our journey of government excellence 25 years ago, and today we are reaping its fruits with advanced and international competitive services, economic returns and invaluable national cadres.”
The Vice-President said it took 25 years to change the institutional culture in Dubai. “25 years of work to change the institutional culture in Dubai. It was not an easy nor a quick journey but an enjoyable journey whose effects will remain for generations to come,” he added.