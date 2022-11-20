Dubai: Dubai Future Academy, the capacity building arm of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), announced today the launch of three new digital courses to help promote future thinking techniques through a world-class educational experience. This falls in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that emphasises the importance of the employment of foresight tools to future and enhance Dubai’s position as a world leader in the field of future design.

The launch of the new courses also falls within the efforts of the Dubai Future Foundation to promote future knowledge and develop a global information model that supports the capabilities and competencies of future makers in various fields and enables them with the needed tools. This also emphasises on the importance of preparing for the future and its changes in a proactive way and employing future opportunities in the best way possible.

These free digital courses allow participants from the UAE and from around the world to enhance their skills in a variety of fields and to introduce them to important opportunities in the fields of Futures Methodologies, Futures Technologies and Futures Literacy, including the most prominent ways to employ future foresight tools in various private and government fields.

Open invitation

Saeed Al Gergawi, head of Dubai Future Academy, another initiative at Dubai Future Foundation, commented that preparing members of the public with future foresight tools is one of the most important pillars for Dubai Future Foundation.

He said: “This initiative is an open invitation to anyone who has the ambition to leave a mark in the field of future design.”

Al Gergawi added: “The Dubai Future Foundation focuses on building the capabilities of the youth and motivating them, by providing them with the skills they need to employ future opportunities. As we continue to promote this approach across all of our programmes, we will also work together to listen to the ideas and aspirations of the programme participants so we can continue to improve and develop them to suit the needs of the participants while serving the main objective of the Dubai Future Foundation’s mission, which is to empower future makers with the most important needed skills.”

“Through this initiative, we aim to export Dubai’s way of future thinking to the world by opening up the opportunity to everyone to participate in these programmes, and this contributes to the sharing of future knowledge based on a complete and consolidated vision that keeps up with the changing times and the new trends as well as employs the latest innovative practices,” he added.

Innovative programmes

This digital initiative adopts an innovative methodology that provides participants with a unique learning experience and enables them to apply practical skills in both their professional and personal lives. The courses are designed in a way that allows participants to choose when to watch the pre-recorded lectures without the requirement to commit to a schedule. This allows participants to control the pace by which they take the course. Taught in English and Arabic, registration to the digital courses will be available through the Dubai Future Foundation website.

Participants will receive a certification from the Dubai Future Foundation, once they have completed the course, passed with 90 per cent or more on the final exams and have proposed an idea for a future initiative that shapes the future of Dubai and the UAE.

Foundations of foresight

The first course, titled ‘Foundations of Foresight,’ aims to introduce participants to the most important foundations of future foresight, its concepts and ethics, its role in today’s world, how to explore future scenarios and the mechanisms for applying these principles of strategic thinking.

Foundations of emerging technologies

Participants in the ‘Foundations of Emerging Technologies’ course will learn about the most important technological foresight tools within today’s emerging technology, opportunities to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as to blockchain applications, virtual and augmented reality, internet of things, 3D printing and others.

Foundations of futures literacy