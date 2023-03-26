Dubai: Tests for International English Language Testing System (IELTS) can soon be administered at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, thanks to a new partnership agreement.
GDRFA on Sunday said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDP Education, a global provider of the IELTS. “The collaboration aims to expand joint cooperation between the two parties, facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise, and offer IELTS tests to school and university students,” stated GDRFA.
The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA, and Rashi Bhattacharya, director of IDP Education for the UAE, Oman, Turkey, and Kazakhstan.
The signing ceremony was attended by several directors and department heads from Dubai Residency, as well as numerous IDP employees.
Advance dates for tests
Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate in the field of international English language testing. IDP Education will administer IELTS tests at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs based on mutually agreed-upon dates, which are typically available one to two years in advance.
Al Marri emphasised that the MoU will cement the directorate’s approach to expanding its network of partnerships, adding that the objectives set forth in the MoU align with GDRFA’s strategic goals of strengthening the skills of local talent and foster their professional and academic growth.
He said that GDRFA pays utmost attention to nurturing national human capabilities, and that the MoU comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, which has supplied all resources and tools to improve the skills and performance quality of its citizens at various individual and organisational levels.