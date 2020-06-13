Picture for illustrative purposes: logistics Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation has published ‘Life After COVID-19: Logistics’ a report jointly launched with the Dubai Future Council on Logistical Services to discuss challenges and opportunities faced by the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched as one of nine reports from the Foundation from its ‘Life after COVID-19’ series, the report addresses challenges that the UAE will face in the aftermath of the crisis.

According to recent survey results revealed by the Institute for Supply Management, logistics companies report supply chain disruptions in vast variety, depending on sector, location and mode, due to coronavirus-related transportation restrictions.

The UAE has not seen shortages of essential goods such as food and medicine in the same scale experienced by countries in other regions.

The report states that most countries have recognised the need for greater diversification of their supply chain.

Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “What we have seen over the past three months is a focus on securing supply chain and improving resilience. The advent of digital advancement has been significant. We, at DP World, have accelerated plans to launch new digital platforms to ensure we can continue to deliver during the crisis. We have also seen that many of our customers are looking for diversity of supply of materials and sourcing these closer to home. With our global portfolio of assets, we can easily adapt to these changes, and work with our customers to find solutions to improve resilience and effectiveness of supply, particularly in essential categories.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, stressed the importance of strengthening collaborations between the government and private sector as well as international organisations, to not only support and build a resilient logistics sector, which is seen as one of the vital economic sectors in the UAE, but also to anticipate changes and propose suitable solutions to overcome those changes that are imposed by the global health pandemic.