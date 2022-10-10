Dubai: Dubai is all set to host the Dubai Future Forum on Tuesday, October 11, at the Museum of the Future, welcoming over 400 futurists from more than 45 global organisations.

The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said both Dubai and the UAE are a strategic hub for futurists and talents from all over the globe. Both the city and the nation remain globally attractive, pioneering destinations that empower individuals, communities, governments and countries.

He said: “We have learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the future can be imagined, designed and executed. The inaugural Dubai Future Forum aims to develop a new model of foresight to collectively design the future of societies, governments and economies.”

“The participating experts and futurists will develop future scenarios for the various economic vital sectors, define the world’s most critical changes, exchange knowledge and views as well as shed light on the most important transformative shifts in the upcoming decades,” added Al Gergawi.

“Over the course of two days, the Museum of the Future will welcome hundreds of the world’s most prominent figures to analyse, predict and design the best possible future. Thanks to the vision of our leadership, Dubai is already one of the world’s most future-ready cities. The Dubai Future Forum is another major step in our mission to embrace the limitless potential of the future,” explained Al Gergawi.

Dubai Future Forum will tackle pressing topics such as the challenge of digital poverty and the widening digital skills gap. Experts will discuss the importance of foreseeing the future, understanding opportunities, accelerating transformations, and experiencing the future. Topics also include the impact of the space industry on designing the next century, and the diverse views on the possibility of living on other exoplanets. The sustainable energy and the ongoing energy transition will be on the agenda of the Forum’s speakers, who will also discuss the most existential risks facing humanity nowadays.

The potential to monetise our personal data and convert it into digital currency to pay for digital services is another topic experts will discuss, as well as the potential role individuals will play in the fast-emerging data ecosystem.

Other panels will focus on the ways governments can mitigate challenges through foresight, as well as identify and respond to a broad range of risks, challenges and opportunities.

Futurists will also explore if people really want to live forever, and other topics of increased human longevity as a result of the advances in life science, genetic engineering and revolutionary biotechnology breakthroughs.

Conversations will cover the future of regulations, delving into the thorny issue of self-regulation versus government supervision. Experts will also highlight successful ways governments can regulate future trends and technologies to safeguard societies and stimulate economic growth.