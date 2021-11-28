Dubai Metro service will be running on both the Red and Green Lines on Wednesday and Thursday (December 1 and 2) from 5am to 2.15am (of the following day) Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking across Dubai on holidays marking the Commemoration Day and the 50th National Day of the UAE.

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, the public parking in Dubai will be free from Wednesday December 1 to Friday December 3, RTA said on Sunday.

The authority said parking fees will be reactivated on Saturday December 4.

RTA also announced the timings of its other services during the holidays.

The revised service timing applies to customer happiness centres, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

Service Provider Centres (Technical Testing Centres) and Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Wednesday December 1 to Friday December 3 and will resume business on Saturday December 4. Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Wednesday December 1 to December 4 Saturday and will resume business on Sunday December 5.

The Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Tawar, Al Kafaf, and RTA Head Office will continue service 24/7 as usual, RTA stated.

Dubai Metro services

During the holiday, the Dubai Metro service will be running on both the Red and Green Lines on Wednesday and Thursday (December 1 and 2) from 5am to 2.15 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will be in service on both days from 06am to 1am (of the following day).

On Friday December 3, the Tram will be operating from 9 am to 1 am of the following day.

Public buses

From Wednesday to Saturday, the schedule of public buses (Dubai Bus) will be as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 4.50am to 1.22am (of the following day), and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 04.13am to 12.57 am (of the following day).

At sub-stations, including Satwa Station, the service will run from 4:57 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.

Al-Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 04.50am to 12.04am (of the following day), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05:30 am to 11:30 pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 04.58 am to 12:15 (of the following day).

The Metro Link Bus Service at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be running during the holiday from 5am to 2.10 am (of the following day). The timing of all Metro Link services is synchronised with the metro timetables, RTA said.

The Inter-City Bus and Commercial Coaches will be operating during the holiday as follows: Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, from 6.40am to 10.20pm, Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15am (of the following day), Deira City Centre from 6.40am to 11.30pm, Al Sabkha from 6.30am to 10.30pm, Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10.35pm, and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 09.30pm.

The timing of External Stations will be as follows: Al Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.15pm, and Ajman Station from 4.30am to 11pm.

As for Expo2020 Free Bus Rider service from Dubai and other emirates, it will remain the same as it has already been announced by RTA.

Marine transport

The Marine Transport means will operate as follows: The Water Bus will operate at Dubai Marina BM1, Marina Mall, and Marina Walk stations from 12noon up to 11.45 pm. At the Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, and Marina Promenade), the service will be running from 2pm to 10.45pm.

Abras, water taxi ferry services

Traditional Abra will be operating during the holiday as follows: Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas) from 10am to 11.50pm, Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha, and Al Fahidi-Dubai Old Souq from 10 am to 11.45 pm, Baniyas – Al Seef from 10 am to 12.20 am (of the following day), Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour from 2pm to 9.55pm, Al Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City from 8am to 11.50 pm, and the tourist services from the Sheikh Zayed Road Station TR6 from 4pm to 11pm and (Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Al Seef) from 3.15pm to 11.05pm.

The Water Taxi will be operating on-demand from 12 midday to 8pm, and clients need to make a prior booking.