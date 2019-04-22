Dubai Frame wins leisure tourism award

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park has won the best leisure tourism project award at the MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq Bank, Dubai Municipality said on Monday.

The 150 metre-tall twin tower project with a glass sky bridge atop received the recognition as the national winner in the UAE.

“The award underscores the unique position it occupies among tourist and urban attractions around the world and its exceptional and attractive design that has caught the attention of a large number of visitors to Dubai,” the civic body stated in a press release.