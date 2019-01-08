Dubai: The first $1 million jackpot prize from Dubai Duty Free for the year has been bagged by an American expatriate based in Dubai.
The airport retailer announced on Tuesday that Casey Bly, a 41-year-old Dubai resident for eight years, is the latest winner of its Millennium Millionaire draw.
Bly is a regular buyer of raffle tickets. The ticket that brought him luck was purchased at the airport on his way to a business trip in Cape Town.
“As a frequent traveller, buying tickets to Dubai Duty Free promotions has been a regular habit for me and I never lose hope that one day I’m going to win. And finally it did happen – what great news for the beginning of the year,” Bly said after receiving a call from the raffle draw organisers.
The winner works as a sales and service manager for a private company.