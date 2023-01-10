Dubai: The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai has revealed a new corporate identity, to match the new name “Endowments Foundation and Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai.”

The name change happened after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, in his capacity as the Ruler, issued Law No. (17) for the year 2022.

The foundation indicated that the new identity guide consists of a set of elements that are used to deliver a comprehensive corporate image about the foundation’s activity on all media produced by the foundation. It also supports the future requirements of the identity with distinction and dynamism.

The corporate identity was strengthened through the use of green and gold colours to simulate the organisation’s activity associated with noble human values, as the green colour symbolises growth and happiness, while the golden color symbolises instilling a sense of durability, stability, value and sophistication.

The Foundation explained that the new logo comes under the name “Dubai Endowments (Awqaf Dubai)” which is written horizontally and reflects the beauty of the classic Arabic calligraphy.

While the letters were designed in a continuous creative manner, it symbolises the endowment’s origins in the institution and community unity and the sharp lines of the logo reflect seriousness and represent trust and merit.

Ali Al-Mutawa, secretary-general of the Foundation, stressed that the foundation’s identity reflects the plans and ambitions of the Foundation and its aspirations to promote the noble human values inherent in the Emirati society.

The green colour embodies the organisation’s goals in achieving sustainability in its charitable projects and investments, while the golden colour symbolises the firm and pioneering position of the organisation in society.

He pointed out the importance of adopting a corporate identity with a clear imprint and a distinct image in creating trust and credibility in the hearts of clients and the public.