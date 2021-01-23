Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has completed 87.73 per cent of its project to extend its water transmission network by 36 kilometres across Dubai, at a total cost of about Dh256 million.
The project locations include extensions along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road; and connections between the Hassyan Pump Station to Dubai Investments Park and Dubai World Central; from Nakhali Reservoir to Alaweer roundabout alongside the Dubai-Hatta Road and Muhaisnah; and from Margham wells to Dubai Al Ain Road. The project should be complete by April 2021.
“We have made significant achievements in developing the water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well as increase the water flow. This meets the overall development needs, keeps pace with growing demand, and our increases water reserve. These efforts have reduced the losses in water transmission and distribution networks from 42 per cent in 1988 to 5.36 per cent currently,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa.
Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice-President of Water & Civil at Dewa, said that the project has two sections — Section A is 11.811km and Section B is 24.03km. The project includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) water pipes (in different diameters), and also precast GRE chambers.