Dubai: Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free’s executive vice-chairman and CEO, was presented with the India Club Chairman’s Appreciation Trophy at an awards ceremony at the India Club in Dubai on Wednesday.

The award, which was initiated last year by the India Club chairman, Vasu Shroff, recognises the contribution of long-term residents of Dubai in their respective areas of expertise and in serving the community, a press release said.

This year, the Trophy was bestowed on six individuals who have made a significant impact on the social, business, educational and social life in Dubai.

McLoughlin was honoured for his remarkable achievements and leadership skills demonstrated during his distinguished career with Dubai Duty Free, which began 35 years ago. DDF, which is the single largest airport retailer in the world, recorded sales of US$2.015 billion in 2018.