Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved Dh3.8 billion ($1.03 billion) housing projects in Dubai, it was announced on Sunday.
As part of the new projects, 2,000 plots of land will be distributed to Emirati citizens together with 900 ready-made villas. The projects also include a Dh500 million integrated complex for small families.
Beneficiaries will also avail of a set of services including the possibility building their own homes by the government, exemptions from government fees, and a reduction in monthly instalments for housing loans.
“I will personally follow up on the housing sector. Our end goal is to change the shape of residential neighbourhoods for citizens in the future. We want them to deliver the best lifestyle and create the best environment for families in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.