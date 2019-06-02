Dubai: Dubai Customs has taken all necessary steps to facilitate the entry of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the country through Dubai International Airport during the Eid Fitr break.

The number of inspectors at the airports has been increased to 444 and luggage inspection devices to 77 — 58 for bigger luggages and 19 for smaller suitcases.

Ebrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, said: “Dubai Customs has put its plans in place to receive Eid visitors and pilgrims alike, and heavy traffic is expected during the Eid week. We are ready to provide services that are worthy of the UAE as a preferred touristic hub while maintaining security and safety. We have coordinated with Dubai Airports, Emirates Airlines and other strategic partners on how to deal with the increasing number of passengers arriving during the Eid break.”