Dubai Culture and LinkedIn officials sign the MoU Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has signed an MoU with LinkedIn to support the creative community with specialised learning courses.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; and Ali Matar, LinkedIn’s head of MENA and emerging markets in Europe and Africa, signed the MoU to establish cooperation in three main areas: create an educational programme to provide training and learning opportunities for creative professionals, foster connections and networking to establish a global cultural network from Dubai, and develop data and insights for future studies and research.

Aligned with Dubai Culture’s endeavour to help talent enhance their capabilities, the first collaborative effort seeks to provide opportunities for professionals in the cultural and creative field to benefit from 100 specialised learning courses, some of which are specifically tailored to their needs. The professionals will be granted long-term membership in this programme.

Under this initiative, Dubai Culture will provide learning licences to the creative and arts industry that enable UAE-based professionals to gain access to courses in two main domains. The first is business management, which includes courses on the digital shift of businesses, crisis management, business development, and legal and financial knowledge. The second domain comprises specialised skill development courses in the fields of photography, graphic design, game design, art, product design, fashion and more.

In November 2019, Chairperson of Dubai Culture Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by Hala, visited the LinkedIn offices and met with LinkedIn Co-Founder Allen Blue; Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Brayton; and members of the LinkedIn MENA team to explore ways to use the social platform to better engage with professionals in Dubai’s creative and cultural industries.

Trying times

Hala said: “In order to support the growth of our creative industries during these trying times, Dubai Culture is pleased to partner with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, and consistently seeks to collaborate with its partners for the benefit of the creative industry. The UAE has the largest community of artists, designers and creatives in the MENA region and this initiative is our gesture of support to them during times of crises when they most need it; as well as a testament to our efforts in consolidating learning and knowledge exchange. This is the ideal time for us to launch this important initiative to fully support talent and creative people across the country as part of our mission to provide them with tools and easy access to professional development from their homes.”

She said, “By collaborating with LinkedIn Learning, the educational arm of LinkedIn, Dubai Culture will grant the community access to courses that will help them advance their skillsets and raise their knowledge and expertise. We will use this collaboration for both short- and long-term creative projects.”