Dubai: In a landmark ruling, the Dubai Court of Cassation has upheld a lower court’s decision to reject a publisher’s claim for $100 million against a prominent American video game company.

The court also confirmed the publisher’s obligation to pay Dh18.7 million to the game creator in a complex copyright case involving a popular video game.

The ruling, which concludes a seven-year legal battle, follows the dispute that began before 2018, centred around the intellectual property rights of the video game and its subsequent updates. The publisher had filed a lawsuit in Dubai after the American company terminated their contract due to alleged breaches.

The publisher claimed ownership of the game and sought compensation, alleging that the American company had wrongfully terminated their agreement.

Represented by Al Omar and Al Sabah Law Firm (OGH) in Dubai, the American company argued that it retained all intellectual property rights to the game and its updates.

Following extensive legal proceedings, which included the appointment of two specialised expert committees by both the Dubai Court of First Instance and the Dubai Court of Appeal, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the American company, confirming its ownership rights.

The publisher then appealed the decision to the Court of Cassation, which after a meticulous review of the case, rejected the appeal and affirmed the earlier judgments. The court also ordered the publisher to pay Dh18.7 million to the American company.

Complex case

OGH Law Firm described the judgment as a reaffirmation of the UAE judiciary’s capability to handle intricate copyright and intellectual property disputes, especially those involving advanced technology and multiple jurisdictions, including the USA and France.

“This judgment is a testament to the UAE’s robust legal framework and its commitment to protecting intellectual property rights. It sends a clear message to the global creative community that the UAE is a safe haven for innovation and creativity,” said Sherif Hikal from OGH Law Firm.

The final judgment by the Dubai Court of Cassation not only protects the rights of the original creators but also reassures global companies of the UAE judiciary’s ability to handle complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes effectively, the Law Firm added.