Dubai: Two family entertainment parks will soon open in Dubai’s Al Warqa area after Dubai Municipality on Wednesday announced the completion of their construction at a total cost of Dh8million.

The civic body also revealed that it will build 55 more such parks to raise the standard of living in the emirate.

The construction of the parks in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts comes as part of the fourth phase of the municipality’s ambitious project to construct several family entertainment parks in residential communities, the civic body said on Wednesday.

It said the project is one of Dubai Municipality’s strategic initiatives established with the goal of creating public parks and distinctive recreational spaces to further enhance the appeal of the Emirate as well as improve well-being and happiness among its citizens.

70 family parks completed

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, stated: “Dubai Municipality commenced on the family squares and recreational facilities project, which aims to build 125 parks, family entertainment squares, and playgrounds in the emirate of Dubai.

"This falls in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council, to improve the quality of life for citizens and provide them with the best services possible.”

Al Hajri said as many as 70 facilities were constructed between 2019 and 2021 in citizen housing areas. “We further intend to launch 55 additional family parks and squares in the coming months, all of which will be constructed at a cost of Dh93 million. This project is part of the Municipality’s unwavering efforts to build public parks and distinctive recreational facilities that will contribute to raising the standard of living and the bar for luxury in the Emirate.”

Family squares

“Currently our goal is to establish four family squares, out of which two have been completed in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts. The construction for the remaining two is underway in Al Nahda 1 and Hor Al Anz East, which are scheduled to be completed in the upcoming months.” Al Hajri added.

The new family entertainment squares in the emirate are focused on creating spaces to host family occasions and events, which include a variety of entertainment and sports activities.