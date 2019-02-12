Dubai: Dubai Cares will mark its 10th anniversary with an annual Walk for Education at Dubai Creek Park on Friday.
Starting at 9am, the 3-km walk (4,000 steps) will last anywhere between 25-50 minutes depending on pace, and as part of Year of Tolerance celebrations. Walkers will be joined by a parade of bands and heritage dance groups representing different cultures and nationalities.
Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, will be leading the walk along with Dubai Cares’ Chief Executive Officer Tariq Al Gurg. The message will be one of tolerance and providing children the world over with safe access to schools.
Post walk activities starting at 10am will include a carnival-themed event, including face painting, hair braiding, games, music and traditional dance in addition to bouncy castles and arts and craft stations.
Participants can register online through Virgin Megastore Tickets. Otherwise, they can register on-site on the day of the Walk from 8am onwards near Gate 2 at the Dubai Creek Park. Following their admission into the park, participants will be able to collect their T-shirts as well as enjoy a variety of pre-walk activities, including stretching and warm ups.
The Dubai Healthcare City metro station is within walking distance as well as the main parking hub which is located at Al Boom Tourist Village. Participants should take into consideration the road closures at 8am along Al Riyadh Street when making their plans.
Full details on Dubai Cares’ Walk for Education 2019 as well as other community engagement initiatives, are announced on Dubai Cares’ social media platforms, and through emails to users subscribed to the Dubai Cares database. To stay informed, please visit the ‘Get Involved’ page on www.dubaicares.ae or follow/like Dubai Cares on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.