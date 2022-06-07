Dubai: The Dubai Can initiative has resulted in a reduction in the usage of more than one million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles with the help of residents, visitors, communities and businesses. The announcement about the citywide sustainability movement launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai was released on the occasion of World Oceans Day on June 8.

In the 100 days since its launch in February 2022, in collaboration with industry stakeholders and partners, the ‘Dubai Can’ initiative has resulted in a reduction in usage of an equivalent of 1,077,474 500ml single-use plastic water bottles, with over 538,737 litres of water being consumed by Dubai’s residents and visitors from Dubai Can water fountains across the city.

The results coincide with World Oceans Day, an internationally recognised day that builds on the momentum created by governments, business leaders, the scientific community and activists worldwide who have vowed to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14, to “conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources” by 2030.

40 out of 50 fountains installed

With 40 water fountains currently installed at popular destinations, attractions and public parks, ‘Dubai Can’ is on track to meet the campaign pledge of installing 50 fountains across the city by December 2022, as part of Dubai’s commitment to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, enhancing the city’s reputation as a global liveability hub, and ensuring that people across the city have the opportunity to ‘refill for life’.

Yousuf Lootah, executive director — Tourism Development and Investments, and vice chairman of Dubai Sustainable Tourism at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “World Oceans Day is a day to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean and develop a worldwide citizens’ movement for the protection of oceans across the globe. Single-use plastic pollution is one of the biggest pollutants of oceans and we need to act now to find solutions to such environmental challenges.”

Sustainable destination

Lootah continued: “We are truly proud that the collective efforts of residents, tourists and communities across Dubai have resulted in the elimination of the equivalent of more than one million single-use plastic bottles. The success of the ‘Dubai Can’ initiative further contributes to our leadership‘s goal to enhance Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable destination and bolsters our endeavour to become the best city in the world to live in, work and visit. World Oceans Day is an important milestone in the year as we take stock of the achievements of the city’s residents and visitors and recommit to Dubai’s sustainability goals. We will continue to encourage more residents and visitors to the city to embrace the initiative and refill for life.”