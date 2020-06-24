“Dubai is safe and people feel safe in Dubai. After a lockdown, its only human to want more interaction and to reconnect with others. In order to keep a safe and healthy environment for our guests, we have worked with the authorities in adopting further controls to ensure social distancing measures are respected. We have created a team of social distancing monitors that will be present in all of our key venues to continuously remind people to maintain their social distance. These are global challenges that exist in this unprecedented situation. The positive in this is that people are feeling very safe and secure in Dubai. We look forward to international tourism starting and welcoming guests to the safe environment that the emirate provides after 7 July.”