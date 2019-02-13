Dubai: For the first time in Dubai, international art exhibition ‘Streets of the World’ will come to the city as part of this year’s Dubai Art Season.
The latest edition of Dubai Art Season was announced today at a press conference by Saeed Al Naboodah, acting director-general of Dubai Culture, with the theme ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’.
Apart from Streets of the World, the calendar includes the Sikka Art Fair, Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature and the Middle East Comic Con among many other events.
Saeed Al Naboodah spoke about how the Art Season would take forward the focus of the recently concluded World Government Summit.
“It is more than a cultural event, this is a reflection of our commitment to the creative industry. Our focus is on bringing people together. This is the Year of Tolerance, we are focusing shedding the light on different ideas and bringing them together. One idea is not enough,” he said.
Walid Ahmad, Head of Dubai Art Season, spoke to Gulf News after the press conference on how the idea of tolerance would be further taken through the art-based initiatives.
“Sikka Art Fair is going to be an open window for art and tolerance. Art can be a message for anything, for tolerance, love or anything else. So, we are using art this year to show the tolerance in our culture, community and in our government,” he said.
Highlights from the calendar
Streets of the World: This will be the Dubai debut of the international art exhibition. After Dubai, the festival will set off on a world tour in cities like Paris, London, Berlin, and New York.
Date and Venue: Until 5th April. Al Seef, Dubai.
Dubai International Calligraphy Exhibition: In its 10th edition this year, Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition takes place every two years. It will highlight Islamic heritage by showcasing classical calligraphy styles.
Date and Venue: April 27 to May 5. Wafi Mall, Dubai.
SIKKA Art Fair: The 2019 edition, titled ‘An open window to art & tolerance’ will recognize spaces in form of windows and select artists who will then turn them into status symbols of tolerance, visual metaphors, and mirrors, reflecting people and their emotions.
Date and Venue: March 16 to 24. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.
The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature: One of the top literary events of the year in the UAE, the festival has announced its lineup of authors
Date and Venue: March 1 to 9. InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.
Art Dubai: Art Dubai will hold its 13th edition this year. The event reflects Dubai Culture’s vision to position Dubai as a global art hub.
Date and Venue: March 20 to 23. Madinat Jumeirah
Middle East Film Comics Conference (MEFCC): The annual event for pop culture lovers, the fun event has several people in cosplay, with celebrities in attendance.
Date and Venue: April 11 to 13. Dubai World Trade Centre.