Dubai: Dubai Health Authority and India are collaborating to further enhance cooperation in the medical field amid COVID-19.
Director General of the Dubai Health Authority(DHA) Humaid Al Qutami received the Indian Consul General Dr Aman Puri at the DHA headquarters to discuss the possible collaboration.
Al Qutami highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries in several fields including the health sector. He discussed ways to explore and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the medical field, the authority said in a press release on Sunday
He added that DHA is keen to collaborate with global health institutions to foster knowledge-transfer and provide high-quality care to patients.
Dr Puri congratulated and extended his gratitude to the UAE leadership, all UAE governmental authorities and the DHA for providing exceptional support to all residents including the Indian community during the unprecedented crisis.
He added that COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of collaboration between countries and health systems. Dr Puri discussed collaboration opportunities and knowledge-transfer in various medical fields particularly between the DHA and National Health Authority of India.
The two sides will discuss knowledge transfer, exchange of best practises and collaboration in all aspects of healthcare delivery in both countries.
In December 2019, a delegation headed by Al Qutami visited India on an official tour. The delegation visited several esteemed healthcare hospitals and institutions in India to explore collaborative opportunities in the healthcare sector.
Specific areas of collaboration included mental health, organ transplant, medical research, cancer care, cardiology, health innovation, mental health services and geriatric services.
High-level officials from the DHA including Dr Mohammed Al Redha, director of Project Management Office, Informatics and Smart Health attended the meeting.