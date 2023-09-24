Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) today announced the completion of 136 modern residential villas in the Al Warqaa Fourth area in Dubai spanning over 728,510 square feet in total.
The project comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.
Villa features
Each villa, varying in exterior facade, has two floors, and is interspersed with paved and landscaped interiors. The ground floor features a family hall, a kitchen, maid’s room, laundry room and a guest room, creating a multi-functional living space. The first floor has four bedrooms, each equipped with individual services, facilitating a harmonious blend of shared and personal spaces.
As part of the framework of the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, work on the project commenced at the beginning of last year.
MBRHE CEO Omar Hamad BuShihab said the completion of the villas is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the institution to address the prospective housing needs of citizens and achieve the vision to develop integrated communities that feature the highest standards of urban planning. The project aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision to raise the quality of life and welfare of citizens over the next two decades.
“We are actively engaged in rolling out residential projects across Dubai to ensure the availability of adequate housing and amenities, in accordance with the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan. Our efforts are aimed at maintaining world-class standards, reinforcing social stability, and ensuring a dignified life for citizens and their families,” he added.