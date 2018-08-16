Dubai: Super fast and free internet speeds are coming to 400 WiFi hotspots across the country during Eid Al Adha to boost the flurry of international holiday messaging thanks to a complementary offer by one of the country’s major telecoms.

In a statement on Thursday, du said it will keep customers connected with loved ones during Eid Al Adha by offering complimentary higher-speed WiFi for five days across the UAE.

“From August 19 to 23, free WiFi supplied by WiFi UAE will operate 10 times faster at no additional cost,” said du which is owned by Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC).

Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO, TelcoServices — EITC, said that “du believes in creating unmatched connectivity for our customers by offering innovative and uninterrupted communication services. Higher speed WiFi in the UAE is our way of celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid and thanking our customers for the faith they have in us.

“In line with our support of the UAE’s Vision 2021, du aims to achieve countrywide WiFi access to connect customers whenever they are. WiFi UAE offers unprecedented freedom, economical value and unparalleled communication round the clock,’’ he added.

WiFi UAE is a countrywide initiative to provide WiFi access to the public, in line with UAE Vision 2021. It is available to all users with a WiFi-enabled device, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets, and offers users two types of internet connection: WiFi UAE Free and WiFi UAE Premium.

For more information on WiFi UAE, please visit www.WiFiUAE.ae