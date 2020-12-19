Dubai: Shoppers, foodies, families and pop music fans enjoyed a feast of live concerts, super entertainment, amazing street eats and plenty of festive cheer on day two of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
A performance by singing sensation Anne-Marie at Etisalat Market OTB at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai was the standout event of the second day of DSF. Enthusiastic fans headed to the great outdoor venue to sing along with Anne-Marie’s biggest hits during the popstar’s headline show, which took place in accordance with all of the health and safety guidelines required by the Dubai Government.
The evening of live music also featured Clean Bandit, who performed an eclectic and upbeat DJ set alongside vocalist Yasmin Green. The concerts proved to be the perfect accompaniment to the diverse choice of food vendors and retail stalls on offer at Etisalat Market OTB, which has been revamped this year as part of an exciting Asian and Korean-inspired NEWTRO theme.
The second day of DSF which started on December 17, also saw families and youngsters get in the festive spirit at the wonderful Jingle Bell Rock show at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Saeed Hall and also at a screening of the Christmas classic movie, The Snowman, at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF will take place until 30 January 2021. Host of activities and shopping discounts have been planned throughout the festive season.