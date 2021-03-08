Dubai: A dry night has been confirmed for this week, and the strict rules will be applicable across all bars and restaurants in the UAE.
The Emirates will be dry from 6pm on Wednesday March 10 until Thursday March 11 at 7pm.
According to the regulations issued by the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Quwain, bars and restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol, music and entertainment should also stop, and alcohol stores are not allowed to serve residents or tourists.
The circular was issued to all hotels in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain ahead of the Islamic holiday Israa Wal Miraj, which falls this year on March 11. Israa Wal Miraj, which translates to the Night Journey & Ascension, is observed annually on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, according to the Hijri calendar.
Israa Wal Miraj marks the night Allah took the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem, and then to heaven, in a single night.
However, residents in the UAE working in the public or private sector should not expect a public holiday. This is in line with the unified public and private sector holidays declared by the UAE Cabinet.
The next public holiday in the UAE will be Eid Al Fitr, to mark the end of Ramadan.