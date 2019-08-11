Bundles of joy born at an auspicious time to parents across the country

Kamal Abdul Hamid Sayyah with his newborn daughter. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Eid Al Adha celebrations this year became extra special for parents who welcomed their bundles of joy at various hospitals in the UAE.

Baby Joury was among the first to be born in the early morning of Sunday at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Her parents Mohammad Dawagreh and Boshra Ahmad Al Younis were overjoyed at their baby.

“People all over the UAE are celebrating this auspicious day, but for us the happiness is double as we welcome our new baby Joury Mohammad Dawagreh,” Boshra said.

In Al Ain, Emirati couple Mohammad Salem Al Jabri and wife Shamsa Mohammad Al Mehairbi are brimming with joy with the birth of their baby boy at NMC Specialty Hospital.

The elated father said, “By the grace of Allah, both the mother and baby are healthy and doing good post-delivery.”

At RAK Hospital, two Emirati couples welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl on Sunday morning.

Baby boy Saeed with father Abdulla Mohammed Saeed Al Humaidi Alkhanbouli Image Credit: Supplied

Proud mother Mouza Saeed Baani Shemaili and Abdulla Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi Al Khanbouli saw the birth of their sixth child weighing 3.130kg at 8.59am on Sunday while Aesha Hasan Ahmed Ahmed Al Shehhi and her husband Sulaiman Saeed Mohammad welcomed their third child, a baby girl they named Shadha. She weighed 3.445kg.

Meanwhile, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi welcomed two newborns during the first few hours of Eid Al Adha.

The first baby was born at 4.29am, a few minutes before the Fajr prayers on the first day of Eid Al Adha for the family of Kamal Abdul Hamid Sayyah. The Syrian father said: “My wife’s due date was on August 10. But with Allah’s will, she delivered today, August 11, and here we are now celebrating the birth of our fifth child. We have not yet decided on her name. Our baby and my wife are in good health thanks to Allah.”

The second baby born at 4.44am on Eid day at the same hospital was named Baby Yousuf by his parents Omar Yarat and Khulood Al Badri. The baby boy came a week early.

Mohammed Salem Al Jabri holding his newborn son. Image Credit: Supplied

“We were expecting him in seven days, but with Allah’s will he has joined our Eid celebrations today before Eid prayers,” Yarat said.

At Aster Hospital, Bangladeshi mum Nasima Begum and her husband Abdul Hoque welcomed a baby boy that weighed 3.2kg at 1.46am.

Also in Dubai at Prime Hospital, Indian parents Dinesh and Prisha were ecstatic as they greeted their second child, a baby boy at 2.3kg. Both parents have yet to decide their young prince’s name.