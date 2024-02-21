Dubai: The Spring edition of the dog-friendly ‘Feastival’ will be held on March 9 from 11am to 9 pm at Al Habtoor Polo Resort in Dubai.
Entry and parking is free for the event. All guests must bring their dog’s passport with annual vaccine proof.
The main event, the dog show, will begin at 3pm and will feature games such as the sack race and egg and spoon race, as well as best Easter bonnet, bad hair day, best rescue, and waggiest tail competitions, with prizes and rosettes for the top performers judged by dog training expert Phoebe Peppiatt.
The hay bale race will have rosettes and prizes for the fastest six dogs of the day. Meanwhile the Lure Coursing with Olivier Zoppi will see dogs chasing a mechanised lure . The Feastival will also have a giant dog ball pit. Dogs can also cool down at the Cool Down Zone, which features multiple paddling pools.
The Feastival market has fashion, jewellery, and swimwear. There will also be a Kids’ Zone, which will feature a soft play, ball pit, mega slide, bouncy castle, popcorn, candy floss, pancakes, churros, ice-cream, and face-painting.