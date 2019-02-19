Ras Al Khaimah: A team of specialist doctors from across the country yesterday conducted a surgery on the 19-month-old girl who fell from her 10th floor home in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday night.
Hospital official said the condition of the girl is still critical, and she is being kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
Earlier Health Minister Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais gave instructions to form a medical team to follow up on the case of the Egyptian girl Lein Mahmoud Nazeih. The team of specialist doctors examined the girl on Tuesday and decided to perform surgery. The minister had instructed the medical team to transfer the girl to any specialist paediatric hospital in the UAE if her condition required, medical sources told Gulf News.
The girl suffered several fractures in the fall, which was cushioned by her landing on the windscreen of a car parked below the building. The incident happened when her father had gone out to the supermarket, while her mother was packing the schoolbag of their six-year-old son at around 11pm.
The girl was able to reach the open window by climbing a sofa beside it.
The girl’s father told Gulf News that she is still critical. He thanked the Minister of Health for his support, and the medical staff for their efforts in trying to save his daughter’s life. He has urged the residents to pray for his daughter’s recovery.
Meanwhile, Brigadier Mohammad Al Zaabi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said the accident occurred due to neglect.
There was a sofa beside the window that enabled the girl to access the window, which lacked safety locks.
Al Zaabi urged parents to never place furniture beside windows or in balconies, and advised parents to install safety locks to protect their children.
Al Zaabi said the Civil Defence carry out awareness campaigns throughout the year on the safety of children in homes, and distribute brochures on safety tips.
Meanwhile, the police have referred the case to public prosecution for further investigation.