Dr John Marshall’s family cites possible cause as he was a 'careful driver' otherwise

Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: The family of Dr John Marshall, the doctor who was killed in a road accident near the World Trade Centre Roundabout on November 26, say he might have suffered a blackout before the incident occurred.

The mangled remains of the car and (inset) a video grab of the burning car. The accident happened at 12.49pm yesterday on Shaikh Zayed Road in the direction of Karama. Image Credit: Supplied

According to Dubai Police, the specialist physician serving at a Bur Dubai clinic lost control over the car, which overturned and caught fire around 12:45pm. He was trapped inside and could not be rescued as the fire engulfed the car and gutted it completely. Firefighters rushed to the scene to control the blaze but were not able to save the occupant.

A memorial service for Dr Marshall will be held on December 4 at 10.30am at St Paul’s Hall, Building No. 3, Holy Trinity Church, Oud Metha, while the funeral will take place at 1pm at the New Sonapur Cemetry, Jebel Ali.