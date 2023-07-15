Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has launched the Diploma in Nuclear Technology programme which aims to provide Emirati youth with the knowledge and skills needed to work at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, and to develop the next generation of climate change leaders in the UAE.

The programme was developed by ENEC’s subsidiary, Nawah, the entity is responsible for operating and maintaining Barakah Nuclear Power Plants.

Nawah is committed to Emiratisation as part of its efforts to develop a sustainable nuclear energy industry in the UAE. The programme will be delivered at ENEC headquarters and at the Barakah Plant in the Al Dhafra Region.

Entry point

The DNT is a 24-month, entry level programme for high performing students.

It aims to encourage, support and nurture the next generation of UAE nationals to discover and pursue a career in the nuclear sector. The first intake of high school graduates will begin their training in September 2023 and, following successful completion of the training and assessment programme, will become local operators at Barakah.

Students will develop their knowledge and understanding of the science and engineering fundamentals of nuclear plant systems, which are required to undertake the local operator roles at Barakah.

Excellence, efficiency

Eng. Ali Al Hammadi, CEO of Nawah, said: “We are committed to operating the Barakah plant according to the highest level of excellence and efficiency by well-trained operations teams. Through the DNT, our trainees will develop knowledge and understanding of nuclear energy and the vital role played by local operators in supporting clean energy generation.

“Equally important to our commitment to safe operations is our commitment to developing our UAE national workforce.

“This programme is an excellent opportunity for bright young high school graduates to come and receive high-quality training to become part of one of the most important industries for clean electricity generation, which is key to growing the net zero economy.

Inclusive approach

“It is important for us that we provide training opportunities that cater for the range of talents and educational levels in the UAE, and this inclusive approach will certainly add to the richness and diversity of skills we have across our teams.”

The Barakah plant will continue to provide highly specialised jobs over its operating lifespan of at least 60 years, enabling thousands of UAE Nationals to develop long-term careers in the industry. As ENEC looks to pursue opportunities in advanced technologies and clean molecule generation, further opportunities will become available to young UAE nationals with the right skills and expertise to join the clean energy sector.

Playing a significant role in the UAE’s clean energy transition, the Barakah plant is one unit away from full-fleet operations and realising ENEC’s commitment to generating up to 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity demand.