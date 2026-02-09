American Hospital Dubai opens state-of-the-art hospital at Dubai Science Park, expanding its world-class healthcare footprint

American Hospital Dubai, the regional leader in cutting-edge healthcare, launched its state-of-the-art multispeciality hospital, American Hospital Dubai Science Park.

Located in Dubai Science Park, the Middle East’s leading science-focused hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC, the state-of-the-art hospital is now open to serve the residents of Al Barsha South 2 and surrounding areas, enabling more people to access American Hospital Dubai’s world-class care.

The launch marked another milestone in American Hospital Dubai's commitment to expanding its world-class healthcare footprint to benefit more communities and people. With its medical innovations, research-led care solutions, state-of-the-art facilities, and best-in-class board-certified specialists, American Hospital Dubai, established in 1996, is a leader in delivering benchmark healthcare in the UAE and the region. It holds numerous international accreditations and is a member of the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network, which enhances clinical collaboration to improve outcomes.

"We are excited about the American Hospital Dubai Science Park launch," said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai. "It opens the door to more healthcare opportunities for people, delivering the quality of care for which American Hospital is renowned. This move reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of transformative care and ensuring our medical excellence benefits more people.

“The family carnival offered a wonderful platform to bring communities together in the spirit of happiness and harmony, and we are delighted with the public’s response to our new milestone celebration.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said: “As the Middle East’s leading science-focused hub, Dubai Science Park is committed to enabling organisations that shape the future of healthcare and life sciences. The opening of American Hospital at Dubai Science Park underscores the district’s role in providing the infrastructure and environment necessary for world-class healthcare and research, enabling organisations to deliver accessible, high-quality services that positively impact residents and the wider region, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for world-class healthcare.”

To mark the opening of its Dubai Science Park Hospital, American Hospital Dubai hosted an extravagant, fun-filled, family carnival on February 6, 2026 at the Green Escape in Dubai Science Park.

The day-long carnival offered a range of activities for adults and children, including a drone show, food trucks, children's activities, live entertainment, and surprises. Families and friends turned out in large numbers to thoroughly enjoy the festivities and have an unforgettable day of fun, delicious food, and enthusiastic participation.

Serving more communities and enabling more people to benefit from the best healthcare are at the core of American Hospital Dubai’s mission and vision, and the family carnival reflected this commitment to community, inviting all members of society to share in the spirit of fun, social engagement, and harmony.

Set amid green spaces, American Hospital Dubai Science Park offers the latest evidence-based treatments from board-certified consultants with international expertise. It provides medical and specialist services, general healthcare consultations, specialist referrals, preventive and wellness care, diagnostic support, follow-ups, and coordination with tertiary care at American Hospital Dubai's main campus.

American Hospital Dubai Science Park’s medical specialities include Orthopedics, Rheumatology, Neurosurgery, Pediatrics, ENT, Breast Surgery, Ob/GYN, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Dermatology, Neurology, Primary Care, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Radiation Oncology, Radiotherapy, NICU and PCC.

American Hospital Dubai Science Park

American Hospital Dubai Science Park is a multispecialty hospital with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and best-in-class doctors and consultants across more than 20 fields. The hospital extends American Hospital Dubai's footprint for medical excellence by incorporating the latest technology into its evidence-based treatments, bringing world-class medical services and care standards to Dubai and the region for local and international patients seeking effective, compassionate care.