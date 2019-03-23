Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will take legal action against a dental clinic in Al Wasl after it carried out a marketing and promotional campaign without getting a final approval from the DHA’s health regulation sector. The clinic also did not follow advertising protocols, and announced prizes and giveaways including TVs and mobile phones to clinic visitors, which caused a traffic jam on Al Wasl Road. DHA reiterated that all Dubai health care facilities should follow federal and local guidelines for regulatory processes, including all marketing and promotional guidelines.