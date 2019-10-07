The free resource will allow healthcare professionals to continue to learn and develop

Image Credit: iStock

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched an online platform where those working in the medical field can gain Continuing Medical Education (CME) points online.

The CME Online platform, which can be accessed via Rashid Medical Library’s online portal, offers CME Online points accredited and recognised by DHA.

Dr Wadeia Sharief, Director of the Department of Medical Education and Research, said that the authority is the first in the region to offer this service.

“Offering this service for free will greatly benefit users because every CME provider has its own process for issuing CME credit points and certificates. Users of CME Online will be able to create a personal account and follow the provider’s specific instructions and requirements to gain points.”

Dr Sharief said that one of the providers that can be accessed online is BMJ Learning, which is a CME/CPD-approved online resource provided by DHA since 2008.

“CME Online users can access a link that will take them to the BMJ Learning page to register for the online courses on offer, which are Read, Reflect and Respond Modules and Just in Time Modules. Each provide 0.5 credit points, while the Interactive Case History Modules offers two points. The DHA Accreditation Committee granted these CME/CPD credit points.”

Accredited platform

Also on the portal is UpToDate, which is accredited and recognised as a continuing education resource by DHA, colleges, associations and authorities from around the world.

“UpToDate is an Internet Point-of-Care (iPOC) activity for 0.5 CPD Points per learning cycle for healthcare professionals. There is no limit to the number of iPOC learning cycles that healthcare professionals may complete using UpToDate,” she added.

Other CME providers is BMJ Best Practice, which allows users to claim CPD/CME points for time spent reading topics from a wide range of institutions. DHA recognises BMJ Best Practice as an iPOC activity for 0.5 CPD points for healthcare professionals.

CINAHL Information Systems on the other hand is an accredited provider of continuing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which promotes the highest standards of nursing practice and quality care. In addition to being recognised by DHA, CINAHL Information Systems is also accredited by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). Each course consists of course materials, an interactive review, a final test, and a module evaluation.

Meanwhile, ClinicalKey for Physicians offers free iPOC CME credits for self-directed, structured, online learning. CME credits are provided by the Cleveland Clinic Center for Continuing Education. Physicians may earn 0.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit for each search conducted through ClinicalKey.

Dr Sharief said providing this platform will ensure that medical professionals have an accredited source that is recognised by the authority to gain CME points.